Brooks finished with 26 points (11-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 111-102 loss to the Heat.

Brooks paced all scorers Sunday, though it wasn't enough to lift the Suns to a win. The veteran wing entered the contest averaging 20.2 points on 43.5 percent shooting from the field and 34.4 percent from deep and has now reached the 20-point mark 21 times this season. After going a combined 6-for-31 from the floor across his previous two games, Brooks rediscovered his rhythm and bounced back with a strong scoring effort.