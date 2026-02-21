Suns' Dillon Brooks: Won't return Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brooks will not return to Saturday's game against the Magic due to a left hand injury, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. He'll finish with five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and three rebounds across seven minutes.
Brooks returned from a one-game absence due to a suspension but logged just seven minutes before heading back to the locker room. The 30-year-old forward faces a quick turnaround if he hopes to suit up in Sunday's game against Portland. If Brooks if forced to miss additional time, Grayson Allen, Ryan Dunn and Jordan Goodwin would be candidates for increased playing time.
