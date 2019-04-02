Suns' Dragan Bender: Another bump in production
Bender generated 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 27 minutes in the Suns' 122-113 win over the Cavaliers on Monday.
Bender stepped up his numbers for the third straight game, and his double-double was his first since Jan. 22. The 2016 fourth overall pick has mostly endured another disappointing season, but he's averaging 10.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals over his last three contests. If Deandre Ayton (ankle) misses another game Wednesday, Bender could potentially see another bump in usage in that contest.
