Suns' Dragan Bender: Another double-double in loss
Bender produced 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, and two assists in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 118-91 loss to the Timberwolves.
Bender drew a second straight start at center with Deandre Ayton (ankle) and Richaun Holmes (foot) sidelined again, and the third-year big man has responded with consecutive double-doubles. Bender finished with a season high scoring total in this one and could be in line to make his third straight start during Thursday's matchup versus the Trail Blazers. Moreover, if he continues to perform at such a high level, perhaps he'll be able to establish himself as a part of the team's regular rotation going forward.
