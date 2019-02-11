Suns' Dragan Bender: Back on bench
Bender moved to the bench for Sunday's 117-104 loss to the Kings and finished with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes.
With the Suns welcoming Devin Booker (hamstring) back after a two-game absence, Bender was unsurprisingly the odd man out of the starting five. While he still held down a rotation gig as the backup power forward, Bender's playing time will likely dry up as soon as T.J. Warren (ankle) is ready to play again.
