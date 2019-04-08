Suns' Dragan Bender: Continues late-season surge

Bender generated 19 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes Sunday in the Suns' 149-113 loss to the Rockets.

Though the Suns declined his fourth-year option earlier this season, Bender has still occupied a regular role in the rotation since the All-Star break with numerous frontcourt players sidelined by injury. After mostly tepid performances in March, Bender has ratcheted up his numbers through the Suns' first four games of the current month, averaging 12.3 points, 8.8 boards, 2.8 assists and 2.0 blocks in 31.0 minutes per contest. Teams won't overreact to a small sample of late-season performances, but Bender's late surge should at least be enough to earn him a guaranteed contract when he becomes a free agent in July.