Suns' Dragan Bender: Contributes seven points in loss
Bender generated seven points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Thursday's 116-88 loss to the Jazz.
Bender saw a slight drop in offensive usage compared to the last two games, contests in which he'd put up eight and nine shot attempts, respectively. The 20-year-old has back-to-back seven-point efforts after having posted 16 points three games ago against the Hornets, although he was able to make up for his shortfall somewhat Thursday with his work on the boards. Bender should continue seeing a solid allotment of minutes for the balance of the regular season, but fantasy owners shouldn't count on anything more than rebounds from him on a night-to-night basis, as his offensive production and role tend to fluctuate pretty consistently.
More News
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Modest production in Wednesday's start•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Starting at power forward Wednesday•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Starting at center vs. Jazz•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Puts up 21 points in loss•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Struggles from field in Tuesday's start•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...