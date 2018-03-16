Suns' Dragan Bender: Contributes seven points in loss

Bender generated seven points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Thursday's 116-88 loss to the Jazz.

Bender saw a slight drop in offensive usage compared to the last two games, contests in which he'd put up eight and nine shot attempts, respectively. The 20-year-old has back-to-back seven-point efforts after having posted 16 points three games ago against the Hornets, although he was able to make up for his shortfall somewhat Thursday with his work on the boards. Bender should continue seeing a solid allotment of minutes for the balance of the regular season, but fantasy owners shouldn't count on anything more than rebounds from him on a night-to-night basis, as his offensive production and role tend to fluctuate pretty consistently.