Suns' Dragan Bender: Doesn't see floor in Monday's loss

Bender did not see the court during Monday's 118-110 loss to the Rockets.

Bender was upgraded to available for Saturday's matchup with the Hawks after previously being listed as out with a sprained thumb. However, with Deandre Ayton back in the mix and Richaun Holmes receiving all the leftover minutes at center behind the rookie, Bender has apparently (and unsurprisingly) been squeezed out of the rotation, receiving a DNP-Coach's Decision in both of the last two bouts. He had a couple decent outings while Ayton and Holmes were banged up, but Bender can be avoided across all formats unless injuries strike again.