Suns' Dragan Bender: Double-double in Sunday's start

Bender contributed 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 116-114 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bender drew his first start of the season with Deandre Ayton (ankle) and Richaun Holmes (foot) sidelined and recorded season highs in scoring and rebounding. The 21-year-old big man has appeared in just 15 of 48 games here in 2018-19, but he made the most of his opportunity in this one. It's unclear whether Bender will remain a part of the rotation once Ayton and Holmes return to the lineup, but unless both are back immediately, Bender is likely in line to earn decent minutes again during Tuesday's rematch with the Timberwolves.