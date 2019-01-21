Suns' Dragan Bender: Double-double in Sunday's start
Bender contributed 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 116-114 loss to the Timberwolves.
Bender drew his first start of the season with Deandre Ayton (ankle) and Richaun Holmes (foot) sidelined and recorded season highs in scoring and rebounding. The 21-year-old big man has appeared in just 15 of 48 games here in 2018-19, but he made the most of his opportunity in this one. It's unclear whether Bender will remain a part of the rotation once Ayton and Holmes return to the lineup, but unless both are back immediately, Bender is likely in line to earn decent minutes again during Tuesday's rematch with the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Will start Sunday•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Gets run in blowout•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Has fourth-year option declined•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Productive off bench in loss•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Vanishes in just nine minutes•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Muted effort sums up summer fling•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....