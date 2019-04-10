Suns' Dragan Bender: Double-double, six dimes in finale

Bender contributed 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 loss to the Mavericks.

Bender finished the season in style, hauling in a season high rebounding total while matching his season high in assists. He finishes the campaign with five double-doubles across 46 games, this compared to combining for four through his first two years (125 games) in the league.