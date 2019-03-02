Suns' Dragan Bender: Draws start Friday

Bender will start Friday's game against the Pelicans.

After sitting out Monday's tilt with Miami, Bender will return to the lineup and start in place of Josh Jackson. IN 26 appearances this year, the third-year forward's averaging 3.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 12.6 minutes.

