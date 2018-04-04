Suns' Dragan Bender: Efficient line over 21 minutes
Bender produced eight points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 97-94 win over the Kings.
The 20-year-old forward had a solid shooting effort for the third straight contest after an extended stretch of some nightmarish offensive performances. The 2016 fourth overall pick still generates modest scoring totals more often than not, but his rebound production has remained fairly consistent. Factoring in Tuesday's production, he's hauled in between six and 10 boards in seven of the last 10 contests.
