Suns' Dragan Bender: Excels off bench in loss

Bender tallied 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one block across 28 minutes in Friday's 129-97 loss to the Jazz.

Bender saw extended run in the blowout defeat, leading to his best scoring total since Jan. 7. The 2016 fourth overall pick has been seeing a solid allotment of playing time throughout the season, but offensive surges like Friday's have been few and far between. Bender is obviously capable of the occasional double-digit scoring effort, but his inconsistency keeps his fantasy value limited to deeper formats for the time being, despite starter Marquese Chriss' own struggles and injury issues.