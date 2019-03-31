Suns' Dragan Bender: Fills out stat sheet in loss
Bender mustered eight points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes in the Suns' 120-115 loss to the Grizzlies on Saturday.
Bender was minimally involved on the offensive end, but both of the buckets he drained came from three-point range. Additionally, he was solid on the boards and checked off each box on the stat sheet as well, generating a strong follow-up to his 12-point, six-rebound, two-block effort against the Wizards on Wednesday. However, with Josh Jackson now back in action after a three-game absence, Bender's time with the starting five may not last much longer.
