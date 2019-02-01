Suns' Dragan Bender: Game-time call Saturday

Bender is questionable for Saturday's game against Atlanta due to a right thumb sprain, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Bender's injury appears to have surfaced somewhat recently, although it may be the reason he logged only three minutes Tuesday against the Spurs. Expect an update on his availability closer to tipoff.

