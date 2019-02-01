Suns' Dragan Bender: Game-time call Saturday
Bender is questionable for Saturday's game against Atlanta due to a right thumb sprain, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Bender's injury appears to have surfaced somewhat recently, although it may be the reason he logged only three minutes Tuesday against the Spurs. Expect an update on his availability closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...