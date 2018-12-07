Suns' Dragan Bender: Gets run in blowout

Bender tallied eight points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds across 25 minutes Thursday in the Suns' 108-86 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Bender has played in each of the Suns' last three games, all of which have been losses by at least 17 points. With that in mind, the elevated playing time Bender received should be taken with a grain of salt, as the Suns made it clear where the big man stands in their organization after declining his fourth-year team option earlier this season. Bound for free agency after the season, Bender probably won't get extended run in competitive games unless the Suns lose multiple rotation power forwards or centers to injury.