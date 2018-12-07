Suns' Dragan Bender: Gets run in blowout
Bender tallied eight points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds across 25 minutes Thursday in the Suns' 108-86 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Bender has played in each of the Suns' last three games, all of which have been losses by at least 17 points. With that in mind, the elevated playing time Bender received should be taken with a grain of salt, as the Suns made it clear where the big man stands in their organization after declining his fourth-year team option earlier this season. Bound for free agency after the season, Bender probably won't get extended run in competitive games unless the Suns lose multiple rotation power forwards or centers to injury.
More News
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Has fourth-year option declined•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Productive off bench in loss•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Vanishes in just nine minutes•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Muted effort sums up summer fling•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Improved play in Monday's victory•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Second straight double-double•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...