Suns' Dragan Bender: Goes for 14 points in loss

Bender posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot in 33 minutes during Friday's 122-103 loss to the Pelicans.

Bender drew the start on Friday as he's done often this season while the Suns dealt with injuries and lineup changes for most of the campaign. At only 19 -years-old, the young Croatian has a ton of potential and will be one of the key pieces Phoenix will build with next season. at 7-1, he's a multi-faceted talent who has great perimeter flexibility and can put up shots from beyond the arc as well as any small forward. If you are in a keeper or dynasty league Bender might end up overlooked, but his value will only increase with more experience.