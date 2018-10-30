Suns' Dragan Bender: Has fourth-year option declined

Bender had his fourth-year option declined by the Suns on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The fourth overall pick in 2016, Bender is in his age 21 season and would have been owed $5.9 million next year. He was underwhelming last year in 25.2 minutes per game, averaging 6.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 38.6 percent shooting from the field and 36.6 percent from long range. Bender has appeared in just three games so far for Phoenix this season, totaling 11 minutes. It seems unlikely he'll see a significant uptick in workload for the remainder of the campaign. As a result of the team declining his option, Bender will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.