Suns' Dragan Bender: Improved play in Monday's victory

Bender tallied 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight rebounds and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 71-53 summer league victory over the Magic.

Bender rebounded from his zero-point outing on Saturday with an improved performance against the Magic. He was just two rebounds shy of a double-double but still failed to dominate in the way Suns coaching staff would have been hoping for. Coming into his third season, Bender is going to need to show something quickly or risk falling out of the rotation as Mikal Bridges looks to take advantage.