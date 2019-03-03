Suns' Dragan Bender: Invisible in second start

Bender had just five points, three rebounds, and one steal in 17 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 victory over the Lakers.

Bender remained in the starting lineup Saturday but had just five points in 17 minutes. The move is a questionable one, however, the Suns have won both games in which he has started. No matter his role, Bender is not worth owning in basically any format.

