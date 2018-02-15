Suns' Dragan Bender: Modest production in Wednesday's start

Bender tallied six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and four rebounds across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 107-97 loss to the Jazz.

Bender got into foul trouble, helping lead to his second straight lackluster line. The 20-year-old's production has been all over the map this season -- including in February's modest sample -- as he's posted four double-digit scoring efforts and another three single-digit tallies during the current month. Moreover, his first-unit role is far from secure, considering that former starter Marquese Chriss could be reinserted back into the starting five on any given night. Bender has logged some time as center as well, however, so he should continue to see a decent allotment of minutes irrespective of where he slots on the depth chart.