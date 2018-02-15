Suns' Dragan Bender: Modest production in Wednesday's start
Bender tallied six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and four rebounds across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 107-97 loss to the Jazz.
Bender got into foul trouble, helping lead to his second straight lackluster line. The 20-year-old's production has been all over the map this season -- including in February's modest sample -- as he's posted four double-digit scoring efforts and another three single-digit tallies during the current month. Moreover, his first-unit role is far from secure, considering that former starter Marquese Chriss could be reinserted back into the starting five on any given night. Bender has logged some time as center as well, however, so he should continue to see a decent allotment of minutes irrespective of where he slots on the depth chart.
More News
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Starting at power forward Wednesday•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Starting at center vs. Jazz•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Puts up 21 points in loss•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Struggles from field in Tuesday's start•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Starting again Tuesday•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...