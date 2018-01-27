Suns' Dragan Bender: Moves to bench
Bender will play a reserve role in Friday's matchup versus the Knicks.
Bender will be replaced at power forward by Marquese Chriss. It will mark the end of a six game streak of consecutive starts for the second year stretch-four. His minutes will presumably take a hit as a result.
