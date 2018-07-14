Suns' Dragan Bender: Muted effort sums up summer fling

Bender finished with just five points and five rebounds in eight minutes during Friday's 90-55 summer league victory over the Spurs.

Bender saw limited playing time in a game that saw plenty of minutes for the bench guys. To say he has had an underwhelming summer league would be putting it nicely. He has shown very little for the coaching staff to get excited about and there is a very real chance he has fallen behind some of the younger guys and is a chance of falling out of the rotation altogether.