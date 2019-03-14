Suns' Dragan Bender: Non-factor once again

Bender had three points, three rebounds, and one assist in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 114-97 loss to the Jazz.

Bender played just 14 minutes in Wednesday's loss, continuing to run with the opening five despite basically no production. He has certainly not progressed as the Suns would have liked and can be left on all waiver wires.

