Suns' Dragan Bender: Offers little in starting role

Bender was held scoreless (0-1 FG) and grabbed five rebounds across 14 minutes while starting at power forward Wednesday in the Suns' 116-88 loss to the Jazz.

Bender moved up to the top unit while Devin Booker (hamstring) sat out but did little turning his time on the court. That's been a familiar refrain for Bender throughout his three-year career, and his fortunes are unlikely to change for the better even if he sticks in Phoenix through the trade deadline. Bound for free agency this summer after the Suns declined his 2019-20 option, Bender should be one of the first players dropped from the rotation once either Booker or the newly acquired Tyler Johnson is ready to play.