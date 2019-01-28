Suns' Dragan Bender: Phased out in second half

Bender tallied five points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four boards and one block across 13 minutes Sunday in the Suns' 116-102 loss to the Lakers.

Bender's stock had been on the rise after he averaged 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 triples and 1.0 steal over the previous four games, but the ride appears to be over now. After playing no fewer than 28 minutes in any of those four contests, Bender saw that total get cut in half with Richaun Holmes (foot) returning from a four-game absence. Perhaps even more troubling, Bender only saw five seconds of court time in the second half, as 10-day signee Emanuel Terry and Holmes instead filled most of the minutes at center. Bender looks like he's the third man on the depth chart at the position heading into Tuesday's game in San Antonio and he could fall another spot if Deandre Ayton (ankle) is cleared to play.