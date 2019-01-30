Suns' Dragan Bender: Plays three minutes in loss

Bender didn't record any stats in three minutes during Tuesday's 126-124 loss to the Spurs.

Bender returned to a reserve role with Richaun Holmes stepping into the starting lineup. Despite the absence of Deandre Ayton (ankle), Bender barely saw the floor, this after earning just 13 minutes in Sunday's contest against the Lakers while Holmes dialed up a double-double complete with four blocks. Given that the Suns did not pick up Bender's option for next year, there isn't much incentive for the team to continue trying to develop him. As a result, he's unlikely to see significant minutes during Saturday's matchup with the Hawks -- even if Ayton remains sidelined.