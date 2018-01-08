Suns' Dragan Bender: Posts career-high game off bench in win

Bender recorded 20 points (7-9 FG, 6-8 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, three blocked shots and a steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 win over the Thunder.

When Marquese Chriss exited the game with an injury, Bender came in and lit it up, contributing in every category. He led the team in blocked shots and 3 -pointers in a career-best performance. If Chriss' injury persists Bender may get the opportunity to replicate his excellent showing, but either way, he'll face a difficult test against the Rockets on Friday.