Suns' Dragan Bender: Productive off bench in loss

Bender mustered 10 points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes during the Suns' 115-93 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday.

One game after going scoreless over nine minutes versus New Zealand, Bender drained his first two buckets of preseason and remained aggressive, leading to plenty of visits to the charity stripe. The 2016 fourth overall pick has often underwhelmed by a significant margin over his first two seasons, and he hadn't exactly gotten his preseason off to a good start prior to Friday. However, he still projects as the top backup to new acquisition Ryan Anderson at the four, although offseason arrival Richaun Holmes could certainly press him for that spot if Bender fails to remain consistent.