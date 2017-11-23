Suns' Dragan Bender: Productive off bench in loss
Bender totaled 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 113-107 overtime loss to the Bucks.
The second-year forward has started to come on, posting all three of his double-digit scoring efforts this season over the past five contests. Bender's minutes total was easily a season high, while his rebound haul was his best since Oct. 28 against the Trail Blazers. The 20-year-old has been a solid source of rebounds all season, but it remains if his recent scoring uptick will endure.
More News
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Struggles from field in Sunday's win•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Scores 10 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Puts up 13 points in preseason loss•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Puts up nine points in return from injury•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Available Sunday vs. Rockets•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Nearing possible return•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...