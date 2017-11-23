Suns' Dragan Bender: Productive off bench in loss

Bender totaled 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 113-107 overtime loss to the Bucks.

The second-year forward has started to come on, posting all three of his double-digit scoring efforts this season over the past five contests. Bender's minutes total was easily a season high, while his rebound haul was his best since Oct. 28 against the Trail Blazers. The 20-year-old has been a solid source of rebounds all season, but it remains if his recent scoring uptick will endure.