Suns' Dragan Bender: Puts up 13 points in preseason loss
Bender managed 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 113-104 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers.
The second-year big man closed out the preseason with his best effort over four exhibitions. Bender brings considerable pedigree as the fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft, but he mustered just 3.4 points and 2.4 rebounds across 13.3 minutes in 43 games during his rookie campaign. The 19-year-old should be in for a more expanded role this season as part of the frontcourt rotation, with his 7-foot-1 frame allowing him to be deployed at either center or power forward.
More News
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Puts up nine points in return from injury•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Available Sunday vs. Rockets•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Nearing possible return•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Puts up shots during warmups Sunday•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Out four-to-six weeks following surgery•
-
Suns' Dragan Bender: Will undergo ankle surgery•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...