Suns' Dragan Bender: Puts up 13 points in preseason loss

Bender managed 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 113-104 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers.

The second-year big man closed out the preseason with his best effort over four exhibitions. Bender brings considerable pedigree as the fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft, but he mustered just 3.4 points and 2.4 rebounds across 13.3 minutes in 43 games during his rookie campaign. The 19-year-old should be in for a more expanded role this season as part of the frontcourt rotation, with his 7-foot-1 frame allowing him to be deployed at either center or power forward.