Suns' Dragan Bender: Puts up 21 points in loss

Bender posted 23 points (9-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and a steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 123-113 loss to the Nuggets.

Bender's 23 points were a season-high for the 19-year-old, who's seen more minutes despite an erratic collection of games. The Suns have been prone to switch starting lineups nightly, and Bender has been bounced around as a result. In the past week, he's been a regular starter at the four and his stat lines have been a bit more consistent, but he's not a lock for that spot, as Marquese Chriss will see more time at the four when Tyson Chandler returns. At the moment he is a bit too inconsistent to warrant ownership in most formats, although he has some value as a tournament option in DFS contests.