Suns' Dragan Bender: Returns to reserve role

Bender will return to a reserve role for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Bender will head back to the bench with Marquese Chriss (ankle) returning from a one-game absence. With Alex Len (ankle) and Greg Monroe (buyout) both unavailable for Wednesday's tilt, Bender should still see a fair share of minutes off the bench. He's averaging 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 22.4 minutes per game this season.