Suns' Dragan Bender: Ruled out Saturday

Bender (thumb) is out Saturday against the Hawks, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

A sprained right thumb will keep Bender out, though he was set to see a decline in minutes due to the return of Deandre Ayton (ankle). Bender's next chance to play arrives Monday against the Rockets.

