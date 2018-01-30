Suns' Dragan Bender: Scoreless in start
Bender was held scoreless (0-2) in 20 minutes of action Monday against the Timberwolves.
Bender started in place of the injured Marquese Chriss and failed to make an impact, though he did bring down two rebounds, a steal and an assist to go with three turnovers. The 20-year-old has struggled on the whole this season, and Monday marked the third time in the last four games that Bender has gone scoreless, despite averaging more than 20 minutes during that span.
