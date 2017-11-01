Suns' Dragan Bender: Scores 10 points in Tuesday's win
Bender contributed 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 122-114 win over the Nets.
Bender finished with a season high in scoring and matched his career high in assists, and he has now seen 20-plus minutes in three straight games while knocking down at least one trey in six consecutive contests. Given that the Suns are on the verge of trading Eric Bledsoe (and maybe Tyson Chandler) and have entered rebuilding mode, it's likely that Bender is set to see ample opportunities to hone his skills for the remainder of the campaign.
