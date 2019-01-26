Suns' Dragan Bender: Scores 14 in spot start

Bender recorded 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Friday's 132-95 loss to Denver.

Bender got the start in place of DeAndre Ayton (ankle) and backup Richaun Holmes (foot). It was hard for anyone to really excel in this game inside as they were outrebounded 57-35. The Suns will get a day of rest on Saturday, which will put Ayton and Holmes one step closer to health, which will send Bender back to the bench.