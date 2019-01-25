Suns' Dragan Bender: Scores 17 points in Thursday's loss

Bender totaled 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, and three steals in 28 minutes during Thursday's 120-106 loss to Portland.

Bender remained in the starting lineup Thursday with both DeAndre Ayton (ankle) and Richaun Holmes (ankle) on the sidelines. He produced 17 points and three steals and while his value is not going to hold, he is worth a look until both Ayton and Holmes can return to the lineup.