Suns' Dragan Bender: Scores career-high 17 points Saturday
Bender scored 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3PT) to go with two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Saturday's 108-106 win against Minnesota.
After averaging 3.2 points over his last 11 games, Bender exploded for a career-high 17 points against Minnesota. The forward ended his scoring slump through sinking a career-high five three pointers. Overall, Bender's efficiency from long range has improved to 37.3 percent compared to 27.7 percent from his rookie season of 2016-17. While Bender led the team in scoring as a reserve on Saturday, the forward went his previous 11 games without cracking double-digits in scoring. In fact, Bender has only scored in the double-digits in 5-of-31 games this season. While Saturday's offensive performance was surprising, Bender is not a consistent source of scoring for Phoenix.
