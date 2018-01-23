Suns' Dragan Bender: Scores seven points in Monday's loss
Bender compiled seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, and two assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 109-105 loss to the Bucks.
After Bender combined for 34 points, 14 rebounds, nine threes, six assists, five blocks, and one steal across 71 minutes during consecutive contests against the Thunder (Jan. 7) and Rockets (Jan. 12), the sophomore big man has managed measly averages of 4.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 threes, and 0.3 blocks in 30.0 minutes per game during the four games since. Marquese Chriss (hip) is improving but remains without a timetable for his return. As a result, Bender seems likely to keep playing plenty of minutes for at least a little while longer even if he continues to struggle.
