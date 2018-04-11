Suns' Dragan Bender: Second straight double-double

Bender managed 15 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks during Tuesday's 124-97 win at Dallas.

This was Bender's second straight double-double as he concluded the season in a strong way Tuesday. The Croatia native appeared in every game for the Suns this year and averaged 6.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists during his second NBA season with the Suns.