Suns' Dragan Bender: Shifting back to bench role Wednesday
Bender will shift back to a bench role for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Bender drew his first start of the season on Tuesday, but struggled severely, going scoreless (0-2 3Pt), with four rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes. That has prompted coach Jay Triano to shift back to Marquese Chriss, who's already started 16 games this season. The Suns are currently dealing with a logjam in the frontcourt and multiple guys have alternated as DNP-CDs, including Alex Len and Greg Monroe. Bender could see a few less minutes off the bench, though the whole situation is likely one to avoid if possible.
