Suns' Dragan Bender: Shifting to bench

Bender will move to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com reports.

Bender strung together five consecutive starts in the absence of Deandre Ayton (ankle), and while the rookie remains out Tuesday, Phoenix will unsurprisingly go with Richaun Holmes as the starter. Holmes made his return to action Sunday against the Lakers after missing four straight games, and though he came off the bench, he started the second half and ended up playing twice as many minutes (26) as Bender (13). Expect a similar split Tuesday -- perhaps even more in Holmes' favor.