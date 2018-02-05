Suns' Dragan Bender: Solid showing in spot start

Bender mustered 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt) five rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes in Sunday's 115-110 loss to the Hornets.

Bender got the start at power forward for Marquese Chriss (personal) and turned in a solid shooting effort. The 2016 fourth overall pick has averaged 17.0 points over the last two games, draining eight of 14 attempts from behind the arc during that stretch. Given Chriss' recent struggles when he has been on the court, it's plausible Bender might continue seeing some run with the first unit as head coach Jay Triano experiments with different first-unit combos.