Suns' Dragan Bender: Starting again Tuesday

Bender will remain in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Lakers, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

Bender started in place of the suspended Marquese Chriss on Sunday against the Hornets and finished with 18 points, five rebounds and an assists in 27 minutes of action. While Chriss will be available Tuesday, interim coach Jay Triano will stick with Bender for matchup purposes in an attempt to draw Julius Randle and Brook Lopez away from the basket. The expectation is that Chriss will eventually return to the starting five, but Bender could see a slight boost in minutes for the time being.