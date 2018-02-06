Suns' Dragan Bender: Starting again Tuesday
Bender will remain in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Lakers, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
Bender started in place of the suspended Marquese Chriss on Sunday against the Hornets and finished with 18 points, five rebounds and an assists in 27 minutes of action. While Chriss will be available Tuesday, interim coach Jay Triano will stick with Bender for matchup purposes in an attempt to draw Julius Randle and Brook Lopez away from the basket. The expectation is that Chriss will eventually return to the starting five, but Bender could see a slight boost in minutes for the time being.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...