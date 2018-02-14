Suns' Dragan Bender: Starting at center vs. Jazz

Bender will start Wednesday's game against Utah, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

With Tyson Chandler (neck) being held out, the Suns will pivot to Bender, who will move up from power forward to center Wednesday. Bender has played a least 30 minutes in each of his last four games, but he's been inconsistent, scoring eight points, 12 points, 23 points and three points, respectively, in those four contests.