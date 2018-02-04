Suns' Dragan Bender: Starting at power forward Sunday

Bender will start at power forward Sunday against the Hornets, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

He'll enter the starting five in place of Marquese Chriss, who isn't with the team after the Suns handed the 20-year-old a one-game suspension for getting in a verbal confrontation with an assistant coach Friday. It's unclear if Chriss will slot back into the starting five for the Suns' following game Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Lakers, but Bender should nonetheless notice a steady bump in playing time for at least one game. Bender was stellar off the bench in Friday's loss to the Jazz, producing 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one block in 28 minutes.