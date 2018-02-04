Suns' Dragan Bender: Starting at power forward Sunday
Bender will start at power forward Sunday against the Hornets, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
He'll enter the starting five in place of Marquese Chriss, who isn't with the team after the Suns handed the 20-year-old a one-game suspension for getting in a verbal confrontation with an assistant coach Friday. It's unclear if Chriss will slot back into the starting five for the Suns' following game Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Lakers, but Bender should nonetheless notice a steady bump in playing time for at least one game. Bender was stellar off the bench in Friday's loss to the Jazz, producing 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one block in 28 minutes.
More News
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.