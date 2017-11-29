Suns' Dragan Bender: Starting at power forward Tuesday

Bender will draw the start at power forward for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Bender will be making his first start of the season, as the Suns have rolled Marquese Chriss as the starter most of the year, as well as Greg Monroe over the last two games. However, in an effort to get more of a floor spacer working with the top unit, Bender will get the call to join the starting five. Bender will likely see a slight uptick in minutes, but will still have competition for playing time with the likes of Chriss and Monroe, which could limit his overall upside. Monroe heads to the bench in the corresponding move.