Suns' Dragan Bender: Starting Wednesday

Bender will start Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Despite playing sparingly this season, Bender has been promoted to the starting five ahead of Wednesday's game against the Jazz for matchup purposes. While it's unlikely he continues to run with the starters beyond Wednesday, Bender will have a chance to see extra minutes and could improve upon his season averages of 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game.