Suns' Dragan Bender: Still starting despite no production
Bender compiled just five points, three rebounds, and two assists in 16 minutes during Saturday's 127-120 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Bender remained in the starting lineup Saturday, but once again provided basically no production. Josh Jackson was moved to the bench to provide offense and Bender was the next man up. He is not good and at this stage, it would be surprising to see him in the rotation next season. He can be left alone in all formats.
More News
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...