Suns' Dragan Bender: Still starting despite no production

Bender compiled just five points, three rebounds, and two assists in 16 minutes during Saturday's 127-120 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Bender remained in the starting lineup Saturday, but once again provided basically no production. Josh Jackson was moved to the bench to provide offense and Bender was the next man up. He is not good and at this stage, it would be surprising to see him in the rotation next season. He can be left alone in all formats.